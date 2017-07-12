Manchester United misfit to seal £9.8m La Liga transfer

Adnan Januzaj’s £9.8million move from Manchester United to Real Sociedad should be finalised today, according to a report.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the La Liga club last month after they agreed to meet his asking price and the deal is now expected to go through.

Januzaj, who has one year remaining on his United contract, was hoping to stay in the Premier League, but there have been no forthcoming offers and United will have to decide now whether to place a buyback option in the deal in case the player finally delivers on his potential.

Jose Mourinho is looking for a winger and wants Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, but he had no interest in giving Januzaj a chance to show what he could do.

Januzaj’s emergence was probably the highlight of David Moyes’ ill-fated nine months in charge at Old Trafford – but since then, the Brussels-born player has seen his career massively stall.

He spent a chunk of the 2015/16 season on loan with Borussia Dortmund, but only made six appearances after struggling to make an impression before returning under a cloud to United.

Last season, the player has fared slightly better, where he was reunited with Moyes at Sunderland, making 25 Premier League appearances as the struggling side were relegated to the Championship.

There had been interest in the player from Ligue 1, with both Marseille and Lyon tracking him, but he will move to Spain to continue his career.

Januzaj made a total of 63 appearances during his time at Manchester United, scoring five times.