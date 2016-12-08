Manchester United move made Paul Pogba ‘happiest man alive’

Paul Pogba could not contain his delight when his world-record £89.3million return to Manchester United was sealed, according to the player’s good friend, Romelu Lukaku.

The pair, both on the books of super-agent Mino Raiola, spent the summer holidaying together in the United States when rumours of United’s bid to re-sign Pogba from Juventus were at their height.

And Everton striker Lukaku was present when his good friend finally got the contract sent over to him confirming his four-year stay in Turin was coming to an end and his return to Old Trafford had been sealed.

Recalling the moment, Lukaku told Belgium’s Sport/Foot magazine: “A lot of things are said about him, but I was there at the hotel when he signed for United.

“There were maybe ten people surrounding him with briefcases and contracts inside.

“When everything was signed – and I’ve known Paul for many years – I’ve never seen him with that look on his face. I’d never seen him so happy. This return to United, it had nothing to do with money.”

And Lukaku admits that seeing Pogba finalise his return to Old Trafford was a moment of “real happiness” for the France midfielder.

“We only spoke once about football during our holidays this summer, when we were at a pool in LA, and he was telling me about his dream to return to United. That’s when I understood what it meant,” he concluded.

