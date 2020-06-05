Manchester United are already reportedly negotiating a deal to sign impressive young midfielder Thiago Almada this summer.

The versatile 19-year-old has impressed in the Argentina top-flight for Velez Sarsfield this season and has a release clause of £20million, although that is set to expire at the end of this summer.

And according to Fichajes, as cited by the Daily Mail, United have brought forward their plans to sign the youngster so they do not have to pay a mpre expensive fee in the future.

Almada can play in the centre of midfield or on the wing and has is renowned for his speed, ability on the ball and vision to pick out a pass.

However, the Red Devils will face competition from neighbours Manchester City for the player’s signature, with Pep Guardiola’s men having already tried to agree a deal for the youngster.

Both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are also said to have a strong interest in Almada, while reports from The Sun suggest the Argentine could be open to joining City as former Etihad favourite Carlos Tevez is believed to be his idol.

Since breaking into the El Fortin first-team, Almada has made 25 appearances with five goals and two assists this season.

He also has won seven caps for Argentina’s Under-20’s and was the standout performer as they reached the last 16 of their World Cup competition in 2019.

Velez Sarsfield are managed by former United left-back Gabriel Heinze, who became frustrated at reports of the teenager leaving the club to join City last season – with Almada eventually signing a new four-year contract with the release clause part of the agreement.

However, Heinze’s role at Velez may still prove critical to United getting a deal for the dynamic midfielder over the line – given his previous Old Trafford links.

Meanwhile, Michael Ballack believes Manchester United target Kai Havertz needs regular Champions League football.

The talented Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is being tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs after hitting 15 goals and eight assists this season.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals since the return of the Bundesliga, prompting further links about an exciting Premier League move.

United reportedly hold a keen interest, with the Red Devils not planning on cutting their spending unlike most in Europe.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Havertz is open to moving to the English top flight, a prospect he views as “very realistic” although Bayern Munich are also keen on his services. Read more…