Manchester United plotting €75m swoop for Barcelona stalwart

Manchester United are planning a €75million summer swoop to sign Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic, according to a report in Spain.

The Croatia midfielder, who almost left the Camp Nou last summer, has been linked with a move away from Catalonia once more despite having a contract with Barca until 2021.

Rakitic, who has made 37 appearances for Barca this term, has claimed that he has no plans to leave the LaLiga giants, but United are said to hovering, according to Marca.

“I have three more years on my contract. I want to stay here. I’m flattered that big clubs ask about me, if they do, but I only see myself at Barca. I laugh a little bit in the morning with my coffee when I see [the stories] about my future,” said the 30-year-old after Saturday’s 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Mundo Deportivo recently claimed United were keeping an eye on the player’s situation, but now Marca report United have targeted Rakitic as the man they want to strengthen their midfield with.

Rakitic is also wanted by Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while Inter Milan too are thought to be keeping close tabs on the midfielder.

United will be prepared to pay big to get Rakitic’s steadying influence on board at Old Trafford and after eight years in Spain Rakitic may fancy a new challenge, especially after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax.

The Netherlands international has agreed to a summer move to the La Liga champions for £65million and that may well lead to less first-team opportunities for the former Sevilla man.

Rakitic was part of the Croatia side that reached the World Cup final last summer and he was then linked with a move to United and he admitted he had offers.

“I read rumors about my transfer from Barcelona, there were offers, some big clubs wanted me but honestly, I spoke to my wife and we made a conclusion that I am happy here and proud to be part of this big club,” Rakitic told Novi list.

