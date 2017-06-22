Manchester United put price on head of Juventus target Darmian

Manchester United have warned Juventus that any move for Matteo Darmian will set them back £20million.

The beaten Champions League finalists are seeking a replacement for Dani Alves, whose exit has been confirmed by the club and is closing on a free transfer move to Manchester City.

Juventus also fancy a move for Hector Bellerin, but Arsenal’s determination to keep the player and his likely £50million valuation means any move for the Spaniard looks unlikely.

Jose Mourinho is keen to keep the Italian full-back, who is equally at home at either left-back or right-back, but could be forced to sanction the move if the player tells him he wants to leave.

Former boss Louis van Gaal took him to Old Trafford in a £12million deal from Torino in 2015 and Mourinho will reluctantly allow him to leave if Juventus meet their £20million asking price.

The 27-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular place in Mourinho’s side but finished the campaign strongly due to a crippling injury list at Old Trafford and helped Mourinho’s men win the Europa League final in Stockholm.

Antonio Valencia has made the right back position his own at United, while Mourinho is banking on Luke Shaw returning to full fitness and doing the same on the opposite side of defence.

Darmian was linked with a move to Inter Milan back in January, but the defender insisted the time was not right to move on, saying: “Jose Mourinho wanted to cast me out? I’ve read things like that, but I don’t think it’s true.

“I keep going on my way, working to improve and give the coach a selection headache. I’m not thinking about the transfer window, it’s still too early.”

But a move to all-conquering Italian side Juventus could be a different prospect and the chance of regular first-team football at Massimiliano Allegri’s side could be too difficult to refuse.