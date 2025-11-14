Man Utd show up Real Madrid by holding ‘conversations’ for Portuguese gem – but Trent Alexander-Arnold will be relieved

Real Madrid have fallen behind Manchester United in the race for Salvador Blopa, with the Red Devils having ‘held conversations’ over the Sporting CP youngster, according to a report, but the news will be welcomed by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has failed to make a meaningful impact at the Santiago Bernabeu since his summer move from Liverpool.

Man Utd have identified the signing of a midfielder as their top priority in the January transfer window, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Elliot Anderson is the Red Devils’ prime target.

Depending on the length of time that Benjamin Sesko will spend on the sidelines with a knee injury that he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, Man Utd could delve into the January market for a striker as well.

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd are looking for a right wing-back, too, and have identified Salvador Blopa as a key target.

Blopa has come through the youth system of Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim’s former club, Sporting CP, and has already made his debut for the Portuguese giants.

The youngster has been compared to former Sporting CP star Nuno Mendes, who is now starring for Paris Saint-Germain, for his ‘effervescent running and reading of the game’.

The 18-year-old is a very versatile player who has operated as a right winger, left winger, right wing-back and left winger so far in his career.

Blopa made his debut for the Sporting CP first team in October against Alverca in a Taça da Liga tie, scoring twice in a 5-1 win.

According to The Daily Mail, Real Madrid are also ‘following’ the ‘progress’ of Blopa, but Man Utd have pressed ahead for the 18-year-old as the Premier League club have ‘taken initial soundings and held conversations regarding his availability’.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is said to be looking for a right wing-back to compete with Amad Diallo, with the Red Devils ‘exploring a move’ for Portugal Under-19 international Blopa.

DID YOU READ? 🔴 Liverpool learn how much Real Madrid will pay for Florian Wirtz as Xabi Alonso ‘promise’ claim emerges in Spanish media

Salvador Blopa to Man Utd will delight Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid

It should not come as a surprise to anyone that Madrid are monitoring Blopa.

The Spanish and European giants are constantly on the lookout for uncut diamonds that they can polish into a superstar.

Blopa clearly has a very strong reputation in the footballing community, and his ability to play in a number of positions will surely have impressed the Madrid scouts.

However, one Madrid first-team player who will be pleased that Man Utd have taken the lead in the race for Blopa is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Given that Blopa can play as a right-back or right wing-back, Alexander-Arnold’s position at Madrid will come under even more threat if the teenager is to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold was expected to compete with Dani Carvajal at right-back this season and eventually go on to replace the Spaniard, but even Federico Valverde is ahead of him in the pecking order – and the Uruguayan is a midfielder by trade.

A hamstring injury combined with competition for places has restricted the former Liverpool right-back to just two starts in LaLiga and only one start in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season.

While it would be silly to suggest that Madrid will give up on Alexander-Arnold, having signed him from Liverpool only in the summer of 2025, Los Blancos keeping tabs on Blopa will not be pleasant reading for the 27-year-old Englishman, who will hope that Man Utd get a deal done for him as soon as possible.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Konate revelation, Rodrygo update

Meanwhile, Pat Nevin has outlined how much Real Madrid will have to pay for Moises Caicedo if the Spanish powerhouse are to convince Chelsea to sell him.

Real Madrid will be delighted to learn what Liverpool have told Ibrahima Konate after making him their latest offer of a new contract, with the France international central defender out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

And finally, two sources have contradicted each other on whether or not Arsenal want to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.