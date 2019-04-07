Manchester United are reportedly in a good position to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona this summer.

The Croatian star, pivotal in his national team’s run to the World Cup final last summer, has also been a key player for Barcelona for the past five seasons after making the move from Sevilla in 2014.

After winning the Europa League team with Unai Emery’s team in 2014, he was brought in alongside Luis Suarez when Luis Enrique took over.

He managed to usurp Xavi in their midfield and won the treble in his first year at the club, and looks set to win his fourth LaLiga title after they went 11 points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid this weekend.

ESPN report that contract renewal talks have broken down and he could be sold this summer to help raise funds.

The club have already announced they’re bringing in Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong for €75m and are reportedly looking at his teammate Matthijs De Ligt for the backline.

Rakitic, 30, nearly moved to PSG last summer in a move that would have significantly increased his wages, but he was convinced to stay by Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

He has a €125m release clause but if a transfer was to happen, it would be unlikely to be anywhere near that.

Inter Milan were reportedly after his partner in the Croatia midfield, Real Madrid’s Balon-D’or winner Luka Modric, but a move never materialised last summer and they’ve reportedly switched their sights to the Barcelona man.

The Italian giants could give Manchester United a lot of competition for his signature if he becomes available.

Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho have also been linked with moves away from the Camp Nou this summer. Were they to raise enough funds elsewhere, there’s every chance that Rakitic stays, especially given how popular he is with the manager.