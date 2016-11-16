Star La Liga duo ‘not interested’ in Man Utd move

Jose Mourinho has been rebuffed in his attempts to lure two key La Liga players to Manchester United, according to reports.

The Portuguese boss is apparently desperate to bolster his squad, and is looking to two giants in Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in order to attract quality players.

The first is Ivan Rakitic, a midfielder that Mourinho rates highly and values at around £35million, state the Daily Express.

However, any deal will be made difficult as the 28-year-old Croatia international is ‘very happy’ at Barca, and the club are also reportedly looking to extend his contract beyond 2019.

Rakitic’s agent, Arturo Canales, insists his client is happy with the Catalans and has no intentions on leaving the Nou Camp.

“Ivan is very happy at FC Barcelona, where he has been tremendously successful and has a contract with the club until 2019,” Canales revealed.

The second target is a player that Manchester United have been constantly linked with over the past few transfer seasons in defender Raphael Varane.

Mourinho is allegedly very keen on the idea of a reunion with the player, who he coached at Real Madrid, but the 23-year-old has admitted he wants to end his career with Los Blancos.

Varane content

He told Le Figaro: “Right now, I would like to stay at Real Madrid until the end of my career. “Things are going very fast in this industry, but why would I not want to retire at Madrid? There is no reason for me to leave.” Real signed Varane from Lens in 2011, and the France international signed a six-year deal with the club back in 2014, meaning he is contracted until June 2020. “I am feeling very well at Madrid,” Varane continued. “It is obviously very difficult to predict what the future looks like, but I cannot see myself leaving at the moment. I want to continue to be a first-team regular here at Madrid. That is my long-term goal.”

Jose Mourinho’s side sit in sixth place after a somewhat underwhelming start to the Premier League season, having won just five of their opening 11 matches.