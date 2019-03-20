Manchester United starlet drops cryptic hint over future plans

Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong stopped short of committing his long-term future to the club when asked about his plans.

The 19-year-old moved to United from Feyenoord’s youth setup in 2016 before making his breakthrough this season under Solskjaer.

He was included in the Red Devils tour of the United States in pre-season, playing in a couple of matches before finally making his competitive debut in the 2-0 victory over Reading in the FA Cup.

And he came on as substitute in their recent 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain that saw United into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

When asked about his appearance in United’s famous night in Paris, Chong told NOC via Sport Witness: “I had to warm up and suddenly heard a whistle from the trainer. I still can’t describe it. Really fantastic.”

He gave the ball away shortly after coming on against PSG but luckily for Chong nothing came of it, he added: “Fortunately, no goal came out, so I got away with it.”

On a potential loan move back to Feyenoord, Chong continued: “A difficult question because I don’t think about it now. I only think about United. Everything is possible, I don’t exclude anything. What happens in the future, it happens.”