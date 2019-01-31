Manchester United target £30million summer swoop for Dutch winger

Manchester United will wait until the summer transfer window as they weigh up a move for PSV star Steven Bergwijn, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old, who is valued in excess of £30million, has become a key part of the PSV side which sits five points clear at the top of Eredivisie.

United’s head of global scouting, Dutchman Marcel Bout, is a known admirer of the youngster who has consistently impressed throughout the campaign.

Bergwijn has netted ten goals and provided ten assists in 26 games so far this season, having broke into the PSV first team back in 2015.

In October, his form led to a debut call-up for the Netherlands national team in the 3-0 Nations League win over Germany, with two further caps following in games against France and Belgium.

The report goes on to claim that United have watched all his recent league appearances but PSV’s reluctance to sell midway through the season means they will wait until the summer before they make a bid.

It is understood that United are also keen to sort out their managerial situation and the possible introduction of a director of football, before committing to a deal for the young Dutchman.

Mauricio Pochettino was tipped as favourite for the Red Devils hot-seat, but with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to taste defeat, the 45-year-old is now believed to be a serious option for United going forward.