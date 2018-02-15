Manchester United tie up €20m deal for teenage Benfica starlet

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost as one reported target is ‘close’ to joining them, reports claim.

According to reports in Portugal, United have made a fresh attempt to sign Umaro Embalo from Benfica.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã even go so far as to claim that the 16-year-old wonderkid is set to agree a deal to join the Red Devils on Thursday.

The story claims talks between the the two teams have ‘intensified’ during recent days, and that an agreement has been reached at around the €20million mark.

United raised their bid due to the player’s potential, and the fact they wish to avoid being drawn into a bidding war with other elite European clubs.

Correio da Manhã also claims the player himself ‘sees the Manchester United move with good eyes’, and looks forward to the move going through.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.