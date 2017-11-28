Manchester United tipped to move for prolific Everton striker

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a surprise January raid on Everton for on-loan striker Henry Onyekuru.

The Nigeria striker joined the Toffees over the summer from KAS Eupen in a £7.2million deal, but was sent back to Belgium on loan with Anderlecht after Everton failed to land a work permit for the striker.

Since returning to the Belgian First Division, however, Onyekuru has been in brilliant form and has been watched a number of times by both United and Barcelona, according to claims in the Belgium media.

Now both ESPN and Het Laatste Nieuws claim the striker will be the subject of a January enquiry from Manchester United, who want to cash in on the uncertainty surrounding his future by making a firm move.

Anderlecht would be loathe to lose Onyekuru and while they would be keen to make his move permanent, they know they’d be unable to compete financially with some of his suitors.

Everton, however, remain understandably keen to bring the striker back to Goodison – especially in light of their goalscoring issues and difficulties in replacing Romelu Lukaku this season – but United’s interest could yet spark a surprise January move for Onyekuru, who has already struck eight times this season.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester United Facebook page.