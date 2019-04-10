Manchester United to make serious advance on £25m defensive target

Manchester United will make an approach for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld by triggering the £25m release clause in the Belgian’s contract, according to a report.

Spurs decided to extend the 30-year-old’s contract by a further year in January, but in doing so activated a clause which states that Alderweireld can leave for a cut-price fee in the summer.

United were reluctant to make a formal approach for the centre-back last summer and decided to focus on other targets, but The Sun now claims that the Red Devils are keen on snapping the player up for a lower fee.

The newspaper says that negotiations over a new deal between Alderweireld and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino have broken down, and that the defender’s future now lies away from North London.

The Red Devils are also said to be keen on Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, but the fee for Alderweireld is likely to be a lot less than the asking price for the former duo.

Juventus are also said to be keen on activating Alderweireld’s release clause.