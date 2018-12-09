Manchester United told to pay world-record fee to land major target

Manchester United have been told that they must pay £90million to land a major defensive target, according to a report.

Kalidou Koulibaly has earned a status as one of the world’s premium central defenders and while Napoli have stated they want to keep him, controversial president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested he could sell the player if the price is right.

A recent report claimed United had seen a £77million offer rejected for the player already, but a report in the Daily Mirror suggests Jose Mourinho could still be successful in his bid to lure the player to Old Trafford.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are also thought to be keen on Koulibaly, while Mourinho recently played questions about United’s interest with a straight bat, refusing to discuss the speculation.

“He is a Napoli player,” Mourinho told reporters.

“And I don’t speak about players from other clubs.

“I cannot answer your question. If is true, if is not true, I cannot answer to your question.

“Maybe your question is the first one about the market and maybe the next press conference I have two more questions, and maybe the next press conference I have three more.”

However, a report from The Times suggests that United are very much interested in Koulibaly, but it will take a world-record fee for a defender to prise him away.

Napoli are apparently asking for £90m for their prized asset, who has made 174 appearances for Napoli since arriving in 2014.

Meanwhile, a report in The Independent claims that Mourinho was left frustrated that the United board failed to land a defender in the summer, and it has been repeatedly rumoured that he will try again in January.