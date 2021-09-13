Man Utd officials probed Ronaldo’s agent Mendes over transfer for contract rebel

Manchester United officials discussed the situation surrounding Barcelona’s Ansu Fati whilst they moved a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo over the line, claims a report.

Both Ronaldo, who blasted two goals on his second Manchester United debut on Saturday, and attacking starlet Fati have the same agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes was instrumental in getting a deal done quickly for Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford last month.

The super agent was also believed to be in contact with Manchester City, as they attempted to sign the 36-year-old. However, as soon as United entered the equation there was only one place CR7 was heading.

But the talks between United’s hierarchy and Mendes also took in 18-year-old Fati, so we are led to believe.

Mundo Deportivo report that United enquired about the availability of the winger, having held and interest in the player in the past.

The discussions have bee labelled as “something normal” given Fati’s contractual situation.

United were understood to be looking at Fati in 2020. And, according to Marca, in September 2020 Barca received a €150m offer for the player. The Catalan side rebuffed that and made it clear they wanted the talented attacker to stay.

But with the Bissau-born player’s contract set to expire in 2022, the speculation has not gone away.

Fati’s €400m buyout clause

According to Sport, Mendes went to Man City to offer the winger to them for €150m.

Barcelona’s stance though remains the same and they are intent on keeping hold of the injured star. The LaLiga side say their young star is “non-transferable” and thus why they placed a €400m buyout clause on him when he graduated into the first team.

Fati is yet to play this season as he recovers from the serious knee injury he sustained in November 2020.

Per the report, Barcelona have an option to extend the player’s contract until 2024. They have not exercised that as yet, and are believed to be confident of agreeing a new deal with Fati.

Ronald Koeman’s men are “very calm” over the situation and are aware that Fati deserves an increase in his salary to reflect his progress. However, they are being hamstrung by their financial plight due to Covid-19.

