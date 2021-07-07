Manchester United remain in the running for exciting Brazilian winger Gabriel Veron and are in the “front row” for his signature.

United were in the hunt for the 18-year-old earlier this year. In fact United’s interest in the winger emerged in November 2019, when Corriere Dello Sport mentioned them as a contender for his signature.

Manchester City were also linked with the Palmeiras youngster. And Veron’s agent said in February there were talks going on.

“These are situations that I cannot anticipate,” Lupercio Segundo told Europa Calcio. “There are talks with some clubs and the proposals are expected to become official.”

Things apparently moved on and in March Band reporter Fernando Fernandes claimed Veron been “sold” to a Premier League side. He did not reveal which of the Manchester clubs have got a deal in place. Instead he claimed he would reveal that later.

Sport Witness reported that the reporter’s employers Band later wrote an article claiming the deal was not quite done.

Their version was that Palmeiras wanted €50m for the attacker. The English club in question though only wanted to pay €25m to €30m.

That was about the last we heard concerning Veron, who Football Italia claim has a €53m release clause.

Now Calciomercato report Sassuolo are in the running for Veron, but United remain interested.

Sky Sport Italia also report that Sassuolo have set their sights on Veron and hope they can secure his services for €15m.

Sassuolo interest in Veron

Sassuolo have “accelerated” their interest in the youngster, who is under contract until 2025.

A “principle of agreement” has been reached with the player’s entourage with news expected on the Italian club’s progress “in a few days”.

With United namechecked in the reports it remains to be seen whether they are still as interested in the player as they were earlier in the year.

With an agreement in principle in place with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, United may well have abandoned their interest in another wideman.

Conversely they may well take the opportunity to pick up a talented winger for a fraction of his buyout clause.