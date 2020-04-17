Man Utd join race for unknown Watford defender shining in La Liga loan

Manchester United are among the sides keeping an eye on little-known Watford defender Pervis Estupiñán, according to reports.



Estupiñán joined Watford from LDU Quito in his native Ecuador back in 2016, when he was still a teenager, but is yet to make a senior appearance at Vicarage Road.

The left-back has endured a series of loan spells to Spain, where he has played for Granada, Almeria, Mallorca and Osasuna, where he is nearly half-way through a two-year loan to the La Liga outfit.

The 22-year-old has impressed during that time, and that has led to interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, according to Ecuadorian outlet Expreso.

It is claimed that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are particularly keen, with the Red Devils no stranger to Ecuadorian wide men, having had Antonio Valencia for a number of years.

There is also interest from Italy, but the final decision will be in Watford’s hands, despite it already being known that Estupiñán will spend next season at Osasuna.

United have been linked with a big-money move for a left-back like Ben Chilwell, but were said to have put their bid on the back-burner in order to give Brandon Williams space to continue his progression into the first team.

Meanwhile, United are said to have made significant progress in their attempts to snatch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away from Arsenal.

The Gabon international is approaching the final year of his contract with the Gunners and may be considering a last big move of his career in a bid to win more silverware.

And as per the latest updates, it appears he is edging towards the exit door at the Emirates Stadium.

Read more…