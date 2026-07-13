Manchester United’s quest to sign a new midfielder has taken a shock turn after it emerged they were locked in what’s described as “advanced talks” over a deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, while all hope is not yet lost over a move to sign Atalanta star Ederson.

It’s proved a difficult summer so far for INEOS in their quest to strengthen United’s central midfield options, with the club missing out on a deal for top target Elliot Anderson and also having been priced out of moves for Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, who both joined Tottenham Hotspur.

While a deal for Andrey Santos from Chelsea has been agreed in a transfer worth up to £50m, there has been several questions raised over the identity of their other targets and with sources making it clear all summer that Manchester United were keen to sign at least two and probably three new options for their engine room.

Now, according to the trusted David Ornstein, United have suddenly burst into contention to sign Tielemans from Aston Villa – a player who has been admired by the club for several seasons and first emerged as a target for the Red Devils during his days with Leicester City.

He writes that ‘advanced talks’ have been held over a deal for the 29-year-old Belgium midfielder, with ‘all parties in contact’ as they try to ‘finalise a deal’.

Ornstein also reveals Tielemans himself is ‘keen’ on the deal, while the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy sheds further light on the potential transfer, saying United will pay just £35m for the experienced 90-cap Belgium international owing to a release clause in his Aston Villa deal.

The Sun’s Manchester United correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, meanwhile, reports that a medical for Tielemans will be held on Tuesday.

The news comes after United had seemingly got cold feet over a deal for Ederson, whom they had agreed a £35m fee for prior to the World Cup.

And while it’s been reported that the deal for the Brazilian has been called off, Ornstein insists all hope is not yet lost for the 27-year-old…

DON’T MISS: What happens next to Ederson as Man Utd abandon move and draw up NEW four-man midfielder shopping list

Ederson to Man Utd still possible, Ornstein claims

Per reports over the weekend, United had second thoughts over signing Ederson amid claims his medical had raised concerns with his right knee.

And while Atalanta insist the midfielder is fully fit, United have walked away from the deal, for now, and seemingly gone to work on landing other targets.

Of those, TEAMtalk understands that contact has been initiated over deals for Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Manu Kone of Roma.

Providing an update on the on/off saga, Romano revealed: “Now we can say that Atalanta received a formal communication about the Ederson deal being off.

“So Ederson to Man Utd is NOT happening. The communication has reached Atalanta today, and the message coming from Atalanta is very clear.

“The message coming from Atalanta is that they got a communication that the deal for Ederson is off; it’s not happening.

“But Atalanta also insist that according to them, Ederson is 100 per cent fit, ready to play football, as he was with Brazil at the World Cup.

“Atalanta are now more than happy to welcome Ederson back to have the player at the club. One year left on his contract, so that’s a point.

“But at the same time, Atalanta are convinced Ederson is fit, ready to play football, and doesn’t have any big medical or physical problem.

“On the other side, Man Utd wanted to do extra medical checks on the player, and they decided after several sessions of medical tests that Ederson’s transfer has to be called off.

“So the Ederson transfer is not happening.”

Romano has since revealed that Ederson has already left England following those medical checks, is disappointed as it was his dream move, and is now set to go on holiday before rejoining the Serie A side.

However, according to Ornstein, United could yet decide to ‘revisit the move’ later in the window, presumably should they fail to land other targets first.

But with a deal for Tielemans very quickly advancing, the Brazilian’s chances of making the move look to be on the decline.

The addition of the 29-year-old Belgian star will see United land one of the most complete and gifted midfielders in the Premier League. Having helped Villa win the Europa League last season, Tielemans scoring in the final, he is now poised to leave Villa Park after 134 appearances under Unai Emery.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON TEAMTALK

Man Utd reach decision on Mason Mount future after Michael Carrick call

Fabrizio Romano makes ‘100% confirmed’ Marcus Rashford and Man Utd claim after double whammy

Exact amount Man Utd will receive revealed as Chelsea approve Garnacho sale