Manchester United’s Pogba influenced Matuidi’s Juve move

Blaise Matuidi has revealed that he opted to sign for Italian giants Juventus after taking on board the advice of fellow Frenchmen Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra.

During the interview with Le Figaro, the Frenchman admitted he had confided in current Manchester United player Pogba, and former United defender Evra, who both told him Juventus was a good move.

“I was impressed by the organisation of this club and by their history,” Matuidi said.

“They have won 33 Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues, the trophy room is amazing, I don’t even know if there is space for another one but I am sure we’ll find it.

“Each one knows what to do here, there is no space for who is not 100% committed to this club. I didn’t expect to settle in well so quickly but that’s exactly what happened. Everyone is helping me to adapt and I feel great.

“When I arrived they told me about the French players that used to play here: Platini, Zidane, Trezeguet, Deschamps and Henry. Before joining the club I talked to Evra and Pogba, they advised me to come here,” he concluded.