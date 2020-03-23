Italy boss says Roberto Mancini says Emerson Palmieri should leave Chelsea if he wants to give himself the best chance of playing at Euro 2020 next summer.

The tournament has been moved to next summer due to the coronavirus outbreak but Mancini is already thinking ahead about the shape of his squad.

Emerson, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Serie A giants Roma, already has seven caps for his country but the left-back has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea this season.

Of his 13 Premier League starts, only one has come since the turn of the year and Blues boss Frank Lampard has moved Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of him.

Mancini has noted events at Chelsea and gave an update on the Azzurri’s left-back position to Gazzetta dello Sport, also mentioning Watford’s Adam Masina and Cagliari’s on-loan youngster Luca Pellegrini.

Ex-Manchester City boss Mancini said: “As for the full-backs, we knew Adam Masina, although he disappeared from the radar a bit after his move to Watford.

“Luca Pellegrini already spent time with the senior squad and can improve. It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy.”

Emerson represented Brazil at Under-17 level in 2011 but acquired Italian citizenship in 2017 during his time at Roma (2015-2018).

He played 34 times for the Giallorossi before signing for Chelsea for a reported £17.6million, plus £7million in add-ons in January 2018.

Late last year, he was linked with a return to Serie A champions Juventus and a reunion with former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

Reports suggested Chelsea wanted £30million for the 25-year-old but there was a sticking point due to Juve wanting to take him on an initial loan first.

The speculation continued last month although those recent updates suggested Juve would need to sell one of their current full-backs – Sandro or Mattia De Sciglio – first.

That could happen this summer, leaving Emerson with plenty of opportunity to impress Mancini before Euro 2021 kicks off.