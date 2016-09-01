Mancini: I stopped Man City getting rid of Hart

Roberto Mancini is unsure why Pep Guardiola got rid of Joe Hart but the former Manchester City boss says Torino have got themselves a “reliable goalkeeper”.

Hart completed his move to Serie A on Deadline Day after new City boss Guardiola made it clear that the England stopper did not feature in his plans at the Etihad.

Mancini installed Hart as his No.1 in 2010 when the keeper ousted Shay Given, and the Italian coach believes Torinio’s new recruit will benefit from a spell in Serie A.

“I don’t know [why Hart was axed],” Mancini told La Stampa. “But each coach has his own ideas. He will have the chance to redeem himself at Torino.

“In spite of his age, he’s going to have the chance to grow further because our coaches here are very good. And then the experience is bound to help him do well.

“Torino president Urbano Cairo has definitely pulled off a great coup anyway. He’s signed himself a reliable goalkeeper.”

Mancini claims he fought to keep Hart at City when club officials were keen to sell the former Shrewsbury and Birmingham keeper.

“I remember it clearly, it was our first game of the season in 2010 and his first game in the Premier League,” Mancini said. “We were playing at Tottenham and it was anything but an exciting game. Joe saved us at least five times. He was still a lad, but I already knew he was going to become great. Thanks to him, that game ended 0-0.

“Then City wanted to get rid of him, but I kept him. I told the Sheikhs: he’s a promising young lad, let’s put him to the test again and we can make him get better.”