Mancini: I stopped Man City getting rid of Hart
Roberto Mancini is unsure why Pep Guardiola got rid of Joe Hart but the former Manchester City boss says Torino have got themselves a “reliable goalkeeper”.
Hart completed his move to Serie A on Deadline Day after new City boss Guardiola made it clear that the England stopper did not feature in his plans at the Etihad.
Mancini installed Hart as his No.1 in 2010 when the keeper ousted Shay Given, and the Italian coach believes Torinio’s new recruit will benefit from a spell in Serie A.
“I don’t know [why Hart was axed],” Mancini told La Stampa. “But each coach has his own ideas. He will have the chance to redeem himself at Torino.
“In spite of his age, he’s going to have the chance to grow further because our coaches here are very good. And then the experience is bound to help him do well.
“Torino president Urbano Cairo has definitely pulled off a great coup anyway. He’s signed himself a reliable goalkeeper.”
Good evening. I just wanted to take this opportunity to address all the amazing Manchester City fans who have been so good to me. It’s been a difficult few weeks but that will never cloud the amazing journey and experience your great club has given to me. From the moment I signed in 2006, the club and its fans have given me football and life experiences I could never have imagined and I am so thankful for that. Football is a crazy game and, due to circumstances, I am now moving on to another chapter of my career and I am very grateful that Torino has given me this opportunity to play for their great club . But the feelings I felt during the recent Steaua Bucharest game will live with me forever. You can’t buy that and I will struggle to replicate them. So thank you for that and all the amazing memories. There are many great people at the club behind the scenes and the club is moving in the right direction, so I would like to wish Manchester City football club,all its staff and players and of course the fans, all the best for the coming season and beyond. Thanks again Joe Hart
Mancini claims he fought to keep Hart at City when club officials were keen to sell the former Shrewsbury and Birmingham keeper.
“I remember it clearly, it was our first game of the season in 2010 and his first game in the Premier League,” Mancini said. “We were playing at Tottenham and it was anything but an exciting game. Joe saved us at least five times. He was still a lad, but I already knew he was going to become great. Thanks to him, that game ended 0-0.
“Then City wanted to get rid of him, but I kept him. I told the Sheikhs: he’s a promising young lad, let’s put him to the test again and we can make him get better.”