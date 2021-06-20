Italy manager Roberto Mancini is not taking anything for granted in the knockout stages at Euro 2020 despite tying an all-time national record.

Italy equalled their all-time unbeaten run of 30 matches when notching a comfortable 1-0 victory over Wales. A much changed side still brimmed with quality and energy, and they got their reward late in the first half with a wonderfully worked set piece goal.

Ethan Ampadu’s red card all but ended faint Welsh hopes of a comeback, allowing Mancini’s men to stroll into the Last 16 in imperious form.

There was even time for Mancini to fully utilise his squad as he sought to foster an unrivalled harmony within his charges.

Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu was a late substitute replacement for Gianlugii Donnnarumma despite the soon-to-be PSG man not picking up an injury.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the match, Mancini said: “We are happy, we are happy.

“But after the group stage, it is a new competition.

“The guys are very clever. They want to win every game. They have a good mentality. We changed eight, but played a very good game.”

Responding to what difficulties Wales posed, the ex-an City boss said: “Wales is a good team, it was very difficult to win, but I think we deserved to win.”

Italy will face either Austria or Ukraine in the Last 16 at Wembley.