Mane admits taking inspiration from ‘smiling Ronaldinho’

Liverpool’s new sensation Sadio Mane has admitted that despite his great start to life at Anfield, he could do with smiling a bit more.

The Senegal international winger has announced himself in a big way on Merseyside following his move from Southampton, scoring three goals in his first six league appearances.

He addressed accusations that he is perhaps a bit too stern looking on the pitch, assuring fans that he smiles plenty.

“Some people say I don’t smile enough,” Mane told Liverpool’s official website.

“I think that’s wrong. I’m usually smiling and having a laugh in training because I enjoy football.

“Ronaldinho always did that and I’ve always tried to copy him. I think footballers have plenty of reasons to smile. We have a great job that everybody would like to have.”

Mane also stated that the system and style of play deployed by Jurgen Klopp allows the team to play to their strengths.

“It’s a system where everybody knows their job,” he added. “Roberto Firmino, Coutinho, Studge [Daniel Sturridge], Adam Lallana – we know each other’s game.

“It’s become easier for us thanks to working on it and we are enjoying playing this way. Whether I’m starting up front or out wide isn’t really the most important thing.

“The manager says be free and then get into dangerous areas where you can hurt the opposition.”