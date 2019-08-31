Sadio Mane and Roberto Fimino added to Chris Wood’s own goal to see Liverpool claim a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley and return to the top of the Premier League.

It was a lively start to the game at Turf Moor, with Chris Wood drawing a smart save from Adrian before a Mo Salah effort was brilliantly turned on to the post by Nick Pope.

The game settled into a pattern of possession for Liverpool, who were initially frustrated by typically stoic Burnley defending.

Pope did well to deny Salah as he rushed off his line, but could do nothing to prevent Liverpool’s opener in the 33rd minute.

The England goalkeeper could only watch as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross took a deflection off Chris Wood and sailed over his head and into the top corner of his net.

Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead soon after as Ben Mee passed the ball straight to Roberto Firmino, who laid the ball perfectly into Mane’s stride to slide past the onrushing Pope.

Liverpool were wasteful in the second half before Salah and Firmino linked up well on the break to see the latter smash the ball into the Burnley net.

Burnley rarely threatened Adrian and failed to make the most of some good set piece positions in the second half.

The Reds leapfrog Man City, who won 4-0 earlier in the day, back into first place and maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.