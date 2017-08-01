Mane discusses how he and new boy Salah can fit in at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has heaped praise on Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah, and believes the 25-year-old has plenty to offer the side ahead of the start of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Salah signed for Liverpool at the beginning of July for a club record fee of £36.9million, and scored his first goal for the Reds in a pre-season draw at Wigan less than two weeks later.

Since his first goal, the Egyptian has added a second and third, against Leicester City and Hertha Berlin respectively, in further friendlies.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Mane mentioned how he would be happy to switch wings if necessary to accommodate his new team-mate: “Everybody has seen how he’s quicker than everyone on the pitch.

“He’s a nice lad and a great player.

“I am able to play every forward position. I don’t have a problem with that. I have played left wing, right wing and striker – it’s no problem for me.”

Liverpool were given a huge pre season boost with the fitness of Mane, who missed the end of the 2016/17 campaign, through an injury picked up when they faced Everton on April 1.

The Reds face Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday, and will play again a day later in either the final, or third-placed play off, depending on the outcome of the game with Bayern.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will then welcome Athletic Bilbao to Anfield on Saturday for their final warm up match, before they travel to London on August 12 to play Watford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.