Mane explains how Klopp anger keeps fire in Liverpool’s belly

Sadio Mane has revealed how Jurgen Klopp’s ability to stay “angry” at his Liverpool players helped them beat Bournemouth.

The Reds avoided an often too familiar downturn that follows big results by following up their progression to the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-0 victory over the Cherries at Anfield.

Any sense Liverpool would be distracted by the looming continental clashes with Roma was banished by Mane’s early goal, with Mohamed Salah then netting his 40th of the campaign and Roberto Firmino’s late strike ensuring Klopp’s side remain on course for a top-four finish.

Liverpool had beaten Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium only four days earlier, though Klopp made just one change to his starting line-up as he looked to maintain his side’s momentum.

“Before the game (Klopp) said we have to (show) our quality and be angry because every game is important,” Mane told the club’s official website.

“After the City game, you have to concentrate more because you usually know how it (can go).

“He tried to motivate us like usually and in the end everybody was in the right place at the right time to win every ball.

“We played well and created many chances, scored three goals and it was well deserved.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.