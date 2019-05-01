Mane honest over Coutinho jealously as Klopp makes sale admission

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has admitted he was jealous when Barcelona lured team-mate Philippe Coutinho to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international left in January 2018 in a deal worth up to £142million after failing to force a move through six months earlier.

Liverpool coped well with the disruption created by the playmaker’s transfer request and his subsequent departure – but Mane admitted it did leave a hole.

“He is a great, great player and I’m a little bit jealous that Barcelona got him,” said the Senegal international.

“I would love to see him again but we we are happy for him.

“He really enjoyed playing alongside his team-mates and gave everything, and is still young and can improve a lot.

“I know him, he is a hard worker. Hopefully on Wednesday he will still be in bed when we play!”

Coutinho has struggled to replicate his Liverpool form during his time in Spain and the player has regularly been linked with a return to the Premier League with either Chelsea or Manchester United.

His Barca teammate – and another former Red, Luis Suarez, however, has urged the player to stay and prove his worth to the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with the way his side moved on from the Coutinho furore with very little fuss and have, arguably, become a better side.

“Yes, we miss Phil Coutinho a lot because he is a world-class player and I loved working with him,” said the Reds boss.

“But we had to deal without him and we did well. When I first heard he wanted to go to Barcelona I couldn’t imagine we would do that good but we did.”

Mane, meanwhile, has given a brilliant response to questions that he could look to leave Liverpool himself this summer and make the move to one of LaLiga’s giants.

