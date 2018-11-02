Mane, Salah snubbed as Liverpool star names two fastest players at club

Andy Robertson has named the two quickest players at Liverpool – and the Scotland full-back has surprised many by overlooking Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The two Liverpool frontman are widely recognised for their pace, with opposition defenders regularly caught out by the fleet-footed Reds pair.

But according to Robertson, the two are not the fastest around Anfield, with the former Hull man naming two other Reds favourites as pacier than the African speedsters.

“You’ve got the obvious contenders in Mo [Salah] and Sadio [Mane],” Robertson said on The Premier League Show when discussing who would win a 100m race. “But if I was to back anyone, it would be Joe [Gomez]. “I think everyone has seen his recovery pace. “I wouldn’t back myself! “Trent [Alexander Arnold] would back himself as well.” Gomez is now considered an important member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad and could be asked to help keep in-form Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quiet when Liverpool travel to face Arsenal on Saturday evening, with the England star’s pace no doubt, likely to be key. Klopp is, however, expected to be without two key stars for the trip to Emirates Stadium – meaning Fabinho looks a good bet to start for a third successive game.

