Mane set to miss Burnley, but Klopp eases injury fears

Jurgen Klopp is optimistic that Sadio Mane’s injury is “not too serious”, but admitted he is unsure whether he will feature this weekend.

Mane shone on his Reds debut with a wonderful solo goal in the 4-3 win against Arsenal. However, a muscle problem sustained in training had many worried that it would the last time they would see the Senegalese international in action for a lengthy period.

Klopp, though, eased concerns about his fitness after explaining what happened to one of his new summer signings.

“It was a situation, a challenge between two players up in the air, coming down and then Sadio fell on his shoulder but it’s not that serious,” Klopp told reporters at Melwood.

“In this moment, I have no idea if he could be available for the weekend or not, but I don’t think it will take a long time. It would have been better without this situation, but things like this will always happen and you cannot avoid this.”

“In the first moment it was not too good, but meanwhile I think it is all OK.”

Klopp also delivered positive news on James Milner, Daniel Sturridge and Lucas as the German moves closer to having the luxury of a fully-fit squad to choose from.

He added: “In full training [we have] Millie and Daniel. Lucas is on a good way and made the warm up with us and then we let him do something else. Maybe today he is in team training, we will see.

“Mama is in a better way, not part of team training but is not too far away from it, so that’s good.”