Mane wanted the ‘right team, not more money’, says agent

Sadio Mane’s agent has dismissed claims that his client rejected the chance to sign for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer due to wage demands.

The Senegalese forward joined Liverpool in a deal worth £34million in the summer and his agent Bjorn Bezemer says his client had five big-money offers on the table before deciding to sign for the Merseyside club.

Reports at the weekend claimed that Mane travelled to Spurs’ training ground to discuss a move to the London side, but Mauricio Pochettino was unable to convince the club to meet his wage demands.

However, Bezemer has rejected these claims, telling The Guardian: “Sadio had five offers in the summer and financially all of them were good. We wanted the right team, with the right coach at the right moment to arrive at the next level.

“That is the reason Sadio went to Anfield.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the club refused to let him sign Mane’s former Southampton teammate Virgil van Dijk.

The current Celtic boss says he wanted to sign the defender while he was at Dutch club Groningen and Celtic, but was told he couldn’t after scouts held doubts over his ability to make it in the Premier League.

“You could see with Van Dijk that he was quick, strong, good on the ball and decent in the air,” Rodgers told the Evening Times.

“So what more do you need to see? You could see him playing international football and, okay, clubs may want to see him in Champions League.

“When I was at Liverpool I asked about van Dijk and he was at Groningen and then at Celtic. But I was told he wouldn’t be for us at the time.”