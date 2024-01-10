Manhoef move still on, with Rangers poised to strike for classy 22-year-old winger

Dutch side Vitesse are struggling financially, prompting clubs around Europe to pursue deals for some of their key players this month.

One of those in question is winger Million Manhoef, who is considered to be one of the most exciting young attacking players in the Eredivisie.

Vitesse have put out signals in recent weeks that they would not sell Manhoef in this window as it would be a sign that they are doomed to relegation.

However, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a move in this window is still possible for the 22-year-old.

Our sources state that Manhoef has received major interest in his signature, with enquiries coming from England, Europe and Rangers in Scotland.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Leicester City are thought to be one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Manhoef’s situation.

We understand that the Dutchman is available for a cut-price fee due to the financial instability at Vitesse.

This has brought some big clubs clubs to his door and TEAMtalk can confirm that the winger is evaluating all offers on the table and will make a decision in due course about his future.

Rangers identify Manhoef as a key target; price tag revealed

Manhoef has emerged as one of Vitesse’s most important players, and he has also emerged as a target for clubs in his home country, particularly Feyenoord.

The Netherlands under-21 international has made 15 league appearances this season, scoring four goals in the process. This makes Manhoef Vitesse’s joint-top goal scorer.

Rangers are keen to add more attacking threat to their squad to help Phillipe Clement beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title.

Nothing is advanced between Rangers and Vitesse in negotiations at this stage, however, and there is a possibility that Manhoef’s future is drawn out for a little longer and his saga runs deeper into the window.

He will be in the last year of his contract when the summer comes around and there are no signals of a new deal at Vitesse, despite their desperation to keep hold of his services.

Manhoef has been identified by Rangers’ new Director of Football Nils Kloppen as a player who can bring some much-needed attacking energy to their front line.

A bid of around £3m could be enough to secure Manhoef’s signature, making him one of the best bargains of the window.

Our sources are adamant that the youngster has the ability to play at the very top of the game.

