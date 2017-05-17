Lanzini nods to West Ham stay amid Liverpool, Arsenal links

Manuel Lanzini has batted away reports he could leave West Ham this summer amid claims he is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Argentinian forward has made huge strides for the Hammers this season after stepping out of the shadows of Dimitri Payet and following the France star’s return to Marseille.

But his form at the London Stadium has reportedly attracted admiring glances from rival clubs, with both the Gunners and the Reds mentioned as possible suitors for the former River Plate and Al Jazira Club forward.

But amid talk Liverpool see the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho should he be lured to Barcelona, Lanzini insists his focus remains on staying at West Ham.

Waving away claims he could leave West Ham for a Premier League rival, Lanzini said: “The season was good for me on a personal level.

“At the beginning it was not great [as I suffered an injury on international duty in pre-season], but then I could achieve a good level.

“Dimi is a great player. He left and it was not a good news for the squad but luckily at the end I had a very good season.

“[With the win over Tottenham], we achieved the points to stay in Premier League, which was the most important thing. We did not have a good start of the season, but now we need to think in the next game and the next season.”

Lanzini cost the Hammers a reported £10million when they turned his loan into a permanent move from Al Jazira Club and has scored eight times in 33 appearances for the club this season.