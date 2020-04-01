Manuel Neuer looks set to stay with Bayern Munich rather than make a headline-grabbing move to the Premier League by joining Chelsea.

The German international, now 34, has long been viewed as one of the world’s outstanding goalkeepers and stories have linked him with a switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The No.1 position is still thought to be a problem for Chelsea, with boss Frank Lampard seemingly unconvinced by Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the Blues forking out a world-record fee for a goalkeeper when they brought the Spaniard to London.

Arrizabalaga has had to share game time with veteran Willy Caballero this season and reports have claimed that Lampard could solve his goalkeeping problem by moving for Neuer.

However, Sky Germany have dampened talk of the veteran stopper leaving the Allianz Arena for Chelsea by reporting that Neuer is keen to extend his nine-year stay at Bayern.

The rumours swirled due to the German being out of contract in 2021.

Negotiations have proven problematical due to the coronavirus outbreak and claims that Neuer and Bayern are at odds over the length of his extension.

The man with 92 caps for his country is also looking for assurances that the German champions will strengthen their squad even though they once more lead the way domestically having accrued a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund before the league was suspended.

One extra angle is that the Bavarian giants have moved to sign Alexander Nubel from Schalke, meaning there is added competition for the goalkeeping slot at Bayern next season.

While that could conceivably persuade Neuer to look elsewhere, the belief is that he will stay at Bayern and fight to keep his role as their main man between the sticks.

Lampard has been linked to several other goalkeepers since the turn of the year, with some reports saying Premier League stars Nick Pope of Burnley and Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita were top of his wish-list.

Inter Milan star Samir Handanovic is believed to be another option.

Back in February, it was also claimed the Blues had actively made contact with a number of La Liga outfits to see if they have any interest in taking Kepa off their hands in the summer.

Lampard said at the time: “Kepa knows there have been mistakes that have cost goals. That’s the nature of it and that needs to improve.”