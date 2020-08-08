Liverpool’s board are pushing Jurgen Klopp to sign Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in Germany.

Several reports have linked the Reds with Spain international Thiago in recent months. The 29-year-old is looking for a new adventure having refused a new contract in Bavaria.

As for his next destination, Thiago is reportedly fond of working at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp. The feeling is mutual, with Klopp an admirer of the midfielder.

However, Klopp has previously insisted that his side’s spending plans this summer remain uncertain. The Reds, like many top clubs, have suffered from a lack of revenue in recent months.

Nonetheless, reports in Germany claim the club’s board FSG would be willing to stump up the cash to sign Thiago. Kicker reports that an initial bid of €18m is being prepared.

That same article, however, says FSG would ask Klopp to sacrifice Naby Keita to make room for the Spaniard.

The Guinea international has struggled for consistency since joining in 2018 due to a string of small injuries. However, he impressed after the Premier League’s restart with several top performances.

Indeed, he scored a fantastic long-range strike to help Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 before they lifted the title.

Furthermore, Klopp is in the belief that the sale of Keita would be something Liverpool would regret. As such, Klopp is fighting to ensure Keita remains a part of his squad.

Even so, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has expressed his concerns that Thiago can depart.

He says the German giants would be losing their “midfield engine” were the player to quit for Anfield.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, Neuer said: “I hope it won’t be one of Thiago’s last games.

“He had to undergo surgery at the end of the [Bundesliga] season [in June] but now he’s back and 100 per cent.

“He’s a very valuable player for us, especially in ball possession. He is very important for us. He’s our engine in midfield actually.”

Hansi Flick on Thiago

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says he would “totally understand” if Thiago moved to the Premier League.

Speaking to Sport1 (via the Daily Mirror), Flick admitted it would be a “shame” to see a player of his quality leave.

“I can understand when a player is concerned,” the manager said. “Thiago played in Spain for FC Barcelona and in the Bundesliga for FC Bayern Munich.

“If he wants to try again in the Premier League now, I totally understand. But it would be a shame because Thiago gives our game that certain something.

“That’s why I would like to have him as a coach on the team for the next few years, but that’s life. It would go on.”

