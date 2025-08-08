Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has ‘contacted’ Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to ask him about a Bayern Munich player, according to a report in Spain, as the Los Blancos stars react to the Germany international’s situation at the Blaugrana.

Madrid and Barcelona are bitter rivals, and both have been active in the summer transfer window. Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras are the new signings for Los Blancos, while the Blaugrana, who won LaLiga last season, have secured the services of Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji and Joan Garcia.

It is the signing of Garcia from Espanyol that has caused a lot of controversy at Barcelona.

Garcia is seen as a long-term replacement for Ter Stegen and will start in goal for Barcelona in the absence of the Germany international.

Ter Stegen underwent a back operation at the end of July, and the goalkeeper wrote on social media that he will be out of action for three months.

Barcelona want to send the 33-year-old’s medical records to LaLiga, but he reportedly does not want them to.

The Spanish champions believe that Ter Stegen’s medical record will show that he will be out for four months, which would meet LaLiga’s criteria for deeming the goalkeeper a long-term absentee and allow Barcelona to register Garcia in his place.

Barcelona have publicly announced that they have opened ‘disciplinary proceedings’ against Ter Stegen following his refusal to consent sending his medical record to LaLiga and have also stripped him off his captaincy.

Amid the controversy, Madrid manager Alonso has ‘contacted’ Ter Stegen, according to E-Noticies.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that Alonso has ‘called’ the Barcelona goalkeeper to know his opinion on Alexander Nubel.

Alonso ‘would like to sign’ Nubel for Madrid as a long-term replacement from Thibaut Courtois, who is 33 years of age now.

Nubel is 28, and although he is still on the books of Bayern, the Germany international has been on the loan at VfB Stuttgart since 2023.

The goalkeeper is set to stay at Stuttgart until the summer of 2026 as part of his loan agreement and has a contract with Bayern until the summer of 2029.

According to E-Noticies, Ter Stegen has given good references of his German compatriot to Alonso, who will have noticed Nubel up close from his time as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

The report has noted that Alonso could look at hiring Ter Stegen as a goalkeeping coach in the future as he ‘highly values’ him.

How Real Madrid players have reacted to Barcelona treatment of Ter Stegen

The controversy involving Barcelona and Ter Stegen is a big story in Spain, especially with the new LaLiga season set to kick off on August 15.

Madrid players are well aware of what is happening at their bitter rivals, and, according to Defensa Central, they are ‘amazed at the treatment’ of the German star’s treatment by Barcelona.

“This would never happen at Real Madrid, it’s unthinkable’ is what the ‘Real Madrid heavyweights’ are reportedly saying in the dressing room.

The Real Madrid-centric website has claimed that the Barcelona dressing room ‘somewhat divided at the moment’ over the situation of Ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen has been on the books of Barcelona since 2014 and is under contract at the Blaugrana until the summer of 2028.

The German goalkeeper has won LaLiga six times, the Copa del Rey on six occasions and the Champions League once with Barca.

