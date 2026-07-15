Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has turned down the prospect of joining Chelsea and Manchester City this summer as he looks to secure a move that guarantees regular first-team football, and with six Premier League sides now keeping a close eye on his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

The Spain international remains highly regarded at Barcelona despite growing uncertainty over his long-term future.

Casado featured in 34 matches across all competitions last season, but only 15 of those appearances came from the starting line-up, leaving the 22-year-old eager for a more prominent role.

We understand Casado recently held talks with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, during which he made it clear he wants greater involvement moving forward.

Flick remains a huge admirer of the midfielder and would ideally like to keep him at the club, but sources indicate the German also accepts that Casado’s development could stall if he continues spending long spells on the bench.

That situation has put a host of clubs across Europe on alert.

We can reveal both Chelsea and Man City have made enquiries through intermediaries and reiterated their admiration for the Barcelona academy graduate.

Chelsea are in the market for midfield reinforcements after allowing Andrey Santos to depart, while Man City are rebuilding the heart of their squad following Bernardo Silva’s exit and with Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic also expected to move on.

However, despite the interest from two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, Casado has cooled the prospect of either move.

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Man Utd learn Casado’s Barca exit stance

Sources close to Casado insist the issue has never been the stature of Chelsea or Man City, but rather the role they would be able to offer him.

Casado believes a move to Stamford Bridge or the Etihad could leave him facing exactly the same battle for minutes that he is currently experiencing at Barcelona.

TEAMtalk can also confirm Man Utd remain admirers of the Spain international.

The Red Devils have tracked Casado for some time and discussed him internally as they looked to reshape their midfield this summer.

Man Utd wanted to bring in three central midfielders during the window and have already secured deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, who will join Kobbie Mainoo as part of Michael Carrick’s revamped engine room.

Casado was one of the options considered during that process, but sources indicate he has similar reservations over a move to Old Trafford.

While United appreciate his qualities, Casado is understood to feel he would again be entering a crowded midfield picture rather than one where he could establish himself as an automatic starter.

Instead, the 22-year-old is prioritising a project that offers him the chance to become a key first-team player from the outset.

TEAMtalk understands Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Fulham and Brighton are all monitoring Casado’s situation closely and are viewed as clubs capable of offering the consistent game time he is seeking.

Monaco also registered an interest earlier in the window and remain attentive, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal continue to monitor developments as they explore ambitious additions to their midfield.

For now, Casado remains open to leaving Barcelona if the right sporting project presents itself.

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