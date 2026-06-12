Marc Cucurella completely twists Chelsea exit narrative as Man Utd speculation addressed

Marc Cucurella insists he is ‘very happy’ at Chelsea, despite reports that he wants out amid strong interest from the likes of Manchester United, along with LaLiga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The experienced left-back is currently with the Spain squad ahead of their World Cup opener against Cape Verde on Monday, but that’s not stopped speculation over his club future.

Chelsea have turned to Xabi Alonso as their next manager after a disastrous 2025/26 campaign that saw them finish 10th in the Premier League and without any form of European football for next season.

The appointment of the former Real Madrid boss has heightened speculation over which players will be surplus to requirements, while it’s also been claimed that Cucurella is open to the prospect of a fresh start elsewhere.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently went one step further by claiming that the 27-year-old has actually requested a Stamford Bridge exit.

That news certainly came as a surprise, given that the Spaniard is a regular starter in west London, with the full report reading: “Cucurella has already informed his club, with whom he has a contract until 2029, of his intention not to continue there.

“He considers his time at Stamford Bridge to be completely over, and both he and the London club understand that the best solution is a move during this summer transfer window, provided an offer arrives that is appropriate to his quality and his transfer fee.”

A return to his homeland makes plenty of sense, but interest from Man Utd is thought to be genuine, given their need for a new left-sided full-back.

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Cucurella claims to be ‘happy’ at Chelsea

Cucurella was quizzed on the growing interest in his services while on World Cup duty, and although reluctant to be drawn on his club future, he still admitted to being ‘happy’ in London.

“Right now I don’t want to talk about that,” Cucurella told El Partidazo de COPE.

“It’s true that I’m very happy where I am, I’m very happy, my family is very happy.

“Whatever you do, don’t drive me crazy,” he pleaded. “I don’t like to be burdened with worries. I already have enough with what I have, with my family, without adding more worries.”

While hardly a glowing endorsement of his intentions to stay at Chelsea, it’s certainly a slightly different narrative on him wanting an exit as soon as possible.

Should he leave, however, it’s reported that Chelsea will likely demand a fee of between €40-50million (£34.5-£43m), especially with Cucurella still under contract until 2029.

The Blues defender is not the only Chelsea being linked with Barcelona in particular, with further reports from Spain claiming that striker Joao Pedro is closing in on a switch to the Camp Nou.