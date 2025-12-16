Sources can confirm that the interest in Marc Guehi is as expected and amid strong claims that Manchester City have now made the player a ‘leading target’ in 2026, we can confirm the names of every major club in Europe who have made contact with his camp ahead of his exit on a free transfer away from Crystal Palace next summer.

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool on the summer deadline day when a fee worth £35m was agreed by the Reds that would have also guaranteed Crystal Palace a further 10% cut of any future deal. But with the Eagles pulling the plug, where Guehi ends up next remains a wide-open question and with as many as THIRTEEN sides understood to have reached out to his camp ahead of a potential transfer.

Per The Times, Guehi has now appeared on Manchester City‘s radar amid claims Pep Guardiola is planning a defensive overhaul at the Etihad in 2026.

And while sources close to Guehi’s camp can confirm that interest is genuine, the Cityzens are far from the only side in the transfer mix for a player fast becoming the hottest commodity of the 2026 transfer windows.

Whilst official offers and negotiations can’t begin until after January 1, interest has been lodged from more than a dozen clubs from across England and Europe.

And we confirm that all but one of England’s big six are keen to sign Guehi. Liverpool, Chelsea, City, Manchester United and Tottenham have confirmed to the player’s camp that they are ready to offer him terms.

Of the big six, Arsenal are the exception to that rule, with Mikel Arteta an admirer of the player but confident in his options, recently solidified by having tied down first-choice pairing Gabriel and William Saliba to long-term deals.

However, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Guehi is in no rush to commit to a new club and wants to assess his options.

The source confirmed: “Marc is doing his thing, he is very happy with his form, and if you ask him, his main focus is on Palace and England ahead of the World Cup finals.

“He is leaving his agents to assess his options, and they have told him he literally is going to have his pick of clubs. His people told him he is going to be one of the most wanted free agents of all time, if he leaves on a free, and that is exactly how things are panning out.”

Liverpool’s chances of Guehi transfer as European royalty join hunt

After the summer deal to Liverpool collapsed, Guehi’s camp confirmed to the Premier League champions, as well as all his other suitors, that the slate has been wiped clean and the race to land him was starting from that point.

Since the breakdown of that move to Anfield, though, Guehi’s stock has risen further, fuelled by his impending free agency status but also by way of the fact that the 25-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign to date.

Now he heads into 2026 knowing he has his choice of Europe’s elite clubs.

And as well as the interest from within the Premier League, we are told that there is a significant chance for Guehi to move abroad.

We can confirm that Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Juventus, Inter Milan and Galatasaray have all registered their interest in opening official talks from January 1.

Of those, it is Bayern Munich who have pushed the hardest, with their directors making clear the big push they are willing to make to win the race for his signature next year and with even Harry Kane trying to persuade his England teammate to join him in Bavaria.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, also revealed recently that Barcelona have launched two formal approaches over the past fortnight.

Palace could yet attempt to sell Guehi in January, but we can confirm that Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has once again confirmed to the club’s hierarchy that he is very much opposed to this.

And Guehi himself is not in a hurry to leave Selhurst Park. Sources confirm he is open to finishing the season, with the hope of delivering yet more silverware to the club and having lifted the FA Cup and Community Shield with them last year.

On the subject of Guehi, Palace are also understood to be doing their due diligence on a number of potential replacements.

To that end, we revealed earlier this month that the Eagles are now chasing a title-winning centre-back who only just changed clubs for €20m earlier this season.

