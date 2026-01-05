Liverpool are in danger of missing out on Marc Guehi, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Manchester City are now getting serious about making a bid for the Crystal Palace defender in the January transfer window.

After failing to get a move to Liverpool on the final day of the summer of 2025, Guehi has always intended to make a decision on his future at the end of the season as a free agent. Liverpool have remained keen on the England international defender, while his status as a free agent next summer has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

We have reported Manchester City’s interest in Guehi previously, and sources have told us that the Premier League club are now aiming to test his resolve to stay at Palace until the season’s end.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a chance to win the Premier League title this season, and we understand they have had ongoing internal talks about a move for Guehi over the past month.

Now that Man City have suffered injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias, there is a growing chance that they will now try to sign him.

Man City have already made inroads on this deal and have discovered that Palace would be willing to sell Guehi this summer.

Our sources indicate that an offer of around £35million (€40.3m, $47.1m) could be mooted, which is the same amount Liverpool were set to sign him for last summer.

It is an intriguing scenario at a time when Man City are signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth and also have eyes on Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

Guehi has always preferred the prospect of moving at the end of the season because it would open up more opportunities for him in both a sporting and financial sense.

With his contract expiring, the 25-year-old would have an opportunity to pick his club and also would have better personal terms on offer.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have emerged as very real possibilities over recent weeks, and he can sign a pre-agreement with an overseas club.

Man City want to beat the rush, though, and are seriously considering the idea of a transfer offer in January.

