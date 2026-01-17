Marc Guehi will be signing for Manchester City after seeing a summer move to Liverpool aborted

Liverpool supporters have been left raging at the club’s failure to secure the signing of Marc Guehi, with the Crystal Palace defender having agreed a £20m move to Manchester City instead and with sources revealing exactly how the Cityzens were able to win the race for his signing.

The 26-times capped England star was on the cusp of a move to Anfield on the summer window’s transfer deadline day, when a £35m transfer to Liverpool was agreed, only for Crystal Palace to pull the plug on the move with just minutes remaining. But just four months on from that near miss, Guehi is now on the move, but this time to Manchester City, who have beaten a dozen other rivals to his signature.

Pep Guardiola’s side have agreed a cut-price £20m (€23m, $27m) fee for the defender, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park in just over five months, as well as a huge financial package that will see the 25-year-old earn a whopping £300,000 a week deal – six times the salary he was earning with Crystal Palace.

Despite that, there is anger from Liverpool fans that the club passively just sat back and allowed their Premier League rivals to snap up the defender, who had very much remained on the reigning Premier League champions’ radar.

Questioning the logic behind the decision, Reds supporters vented their fury on X.

‘You wonder why Marc Guehi was the one for us on 31st August and then now isn’t when we’re down a centre back (and a right-back) and another is seemingly going in summer,’ one supporter questioned.

‘Before the season started, we still needed another attacker and another CB at the very least. Since then, we have lost Isak and Leoni for the season, but still don’t look like doing anything. Don’t forget we came into the season as defending champions. Questions need to be asked,’ another argued.

A third added: ‘Of all the players who left in the summer, only [Luiz] Diaz asked to leave. If we had kept all the rest of the squad, added Wirtz Ekitike & Guehi, and went and got Semenyo to replace Diaz, I’d say we would have had a cup semi-final place and challenging [for the title]. We’ve made so many mistakes.’

A fourth argued that the failure to go out and sign Guehi puts Arne Slot’s future under serious heat, stating: ‘If Michael Edwards and the rest don’t rate Arne Slot enough to back him with £20m for Guehi, which is peanuts by Premier League standards, especially given the money we generate, then they may as well sack him now.’

A fifth agreed with that, suggesting there is a lack of faith in the manager right now: ‘It feels like Liverpool aren’t spending now, because they don’t have full faith in the manager. They need additions now and come the summer replacements for Chiesa, Endo, Konate and possibly Salah. The type of players they sign, however, might depend on the man who picks them.’

A sixth branded the Reds ’embarrassing’, adding: ‘We are letting Guehi slip again. Embarrassing really. We are stuck with a coach most fans have no investment in anymore and seeing out the season with such glaring needs.’

A seventh simply stated: ‘Missing out on Semenyo fine. Missing out on Guehi. And for £20m. Horror show.’

Reasons why Liverpool never moved for Marc Guehi revealed

Per our sources, Liverpool were still keen on a deal for Guehi, though the Reds’ interest stemmed around a free-transfer move in the summer, and they were never intending to bid for his services this month.

Furthermore, once the Reds got wind of the type of financial package the player was seeking, we understand the club were happy to back away from a potential deal for now and see how the situation played out.

To that end, club officials were well aware they ran a serious risk of losing the player to City by not getting involved now, but neither were they prepared to pay the player such huge wages, either.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, explained on Friday afternoon when news of Guehi’s impending move to the Etihad broke: “Guehi’s camp have been talking to more than a dozen clubs in recent weeks, but only Man City were targeting a deal this month, as we revealed.

“Now we can reveal that Man City have come up with the package that meets Guehi’s expectations, and the same as if he were moving in the summer.”

We can also deny reports that Liverpool were ready to bid £30m this month to beat City to his signing.

Reds boss Slot also insists everyone at Anfield is aligned when it comes to transfer additions, further suggesting everyone was united over the decision not to make a fresh move for Guehi.

“That’s not to say that we’re going to act [in January], but everyone is aligned on what we are facing,” he told the media on Friday.

“There is no one who has a different opinion about it. But that’s not to say that anything is going to happen.”

