Marc Guehi next club preference revealed as Slot completely changes tack over Liverpool swoop

Marc Guehi has reportedly informed close friends that he wants to join a “bigger club” than Newcastle United and has a preference to head to Liverpool instead.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has had a long-standing interest in the 24-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back, with Newcastle having four offers turned down for his services over the summer.

The failure to strike a deal for the England star is said to led to boardroom tension between Howe and Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell, although it’s since been reported that the pair have held clear-the-air talks.

However, Guehi is aware of interest from Liverpool and Football Insider reports that he “would jump” at the chance of a move to Anfield, which also tallies with information TEAMtalk were given over the summer.

The Anfield outfit have continued to monitor the Eagles defender since the summer window shut, although it was reported that Arne Slot’s misgivings stopped the club from actually making a formal move.

However, FI adds that the Liverpool chief has now been convinced by Guehi’s performances and that the defender is being viewed as a potential successor for Virgil van Dijk.

And although Newcastle remain keen on striking a deal of their own, Guehi isn’t overly keen on making the move north to St. James’ Park. The report adds, however, that the Magpies could still try and pursue a cut-price January transfer.

Palace demanded £75million for him in the summer, which was too high a price for Newcastle. There is no mention in the report whether that asking price will drop, although the fact he remains under contract until the summer of 2026 suggests it will not.

READ MORE ➡️ FIVE prime Jamal Musiala destinations as Premier League trio battle LaLiga heavyweights

Guehi price tag unlikely to drop

Guehi has played every minute of Crystal Palace’s season so far in all competitions and remains a player that Oliver Glasner will not want to part company with.

However, the centre-back has already seen Michael Olise depart for German giants Bayern Munich, while Eberechi Eze continues to be linked with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United and Adam Wharton remains on Manchester City’s radar.

Guehi has featured 118 times for Palace since completing an £18m switch to Selhurst Park from London rivals Chelsea back in the summer of 2021.

He has also established himself as a regular in the England senior set-up and has won 19 caps for his country to date. Indeed, Guehi is now seemingly ahead of Three Lions stalwart Harry Maguire for a starting spot alongside the reliable John Stones.

If he was to end up at Liverpool, the Palace man would compete with the likes of Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah, assuming Joe Gomez is moved on after Guehi’s arrival.

Van Dijk, however, will be out on contract next summer, although it’s still expected that the Reds will try and keep the 33-year-old on board with a shorter-term deal.

Liverpool facing Frimpong woe as Reds look to soften Salah blow

In other Liverpool news, Manchester City are reportedly aiming to beat the Reds in the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, while Manchester United continue to be linked with the Dutchman in what would be a shock move.

Attacking full-back Frimpong has continued his stunning form from last season – he has already notched one goal and four assists in seven games this term – and this has left a big impression on Premier League trio City, Man Utd and Liverpool, with the race firmly on for his signature.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly identified AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic as a target as they prepare for Mo Salah’s departure at the end of the season.

The Egyptian forward’s contract is set to expire next summer and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that those behind the scenes at Anfield believe he’ll seal a move to Saudi Arabia.

To that end, sporting director Richard Hughes has already begun scouring the market for potential replacements for Salah and Pulisic is reported to be in that mix.

IN FOCUS – Van Dijk v Guehi 2023/24 Prem stats

Van Dijk v Guehi defensive stats 2023/24

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool icon claims Alexander-Arnold ‘won’t turn down Real Madrid’ as two reasons for exit is named