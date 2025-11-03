Inter Milan are seriously looking at Marc Guehi, but will leave the race for his signature if they do not get promising early indications that he wants to play for them – and we can reveal the eight clubs now jostling for the Crystal Palace star’s signature.

Reports in Italy over the weekend claimed that the Nerazzurri are poised to make a serious approach for the Eagles star ahead of the January window and in the hope of beating the competition to his services. But, as we’ve been told by sources close to the situation, Inter will walk away if Guehi does not take kindly to their approach over a mid-season move, as the star continues to weigh up his options in 2026 after deciding not to renew his Crystal Palace contract.

Guehi has remained focused and professional this season after his transfer to Liverpool fell through and a new world of offers is about to open up.

TEAMtalk has been told that Guehi is very open-minded about where he moves next, and will consider options outside of England.

But while Liverpool are no longer in the lead to sign him, Inter know there is tough competition.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the overseas clubs to have been linked with the 26-times capped England defender, while Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham have had eyes on him in England.

And with Inter now becoming the eighth team to make a move for him and ready to make a hefty approach for Guehi in January, they will only proceed if they are given promising signs that he wants to join them.

Inter could offer Palace top star as part of a swap deal

News of Inter’s interest in Guehi was first exclusively revealed by my colleague, Rudy Galetti, as far back as May.

And while they watched the situation play out with interest over the summer, they are now ready to make a concrete move.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport over the weekend, ‘everyone is crazy for Guehi’ at the Nerazzurri and, with Stefan de Vrij, 33, Francesco Acerbi, 37, and Matteo Darmian, 36, all having contracts expiring at the end of this season, they are ready to move for the Palace star at the first available opportunity to bolster their defensive options.

Furthermore, it was revealed they could look to offer Palace a tempting swap to try and convince the Eagles to accept a mid-season move.

They plan to make their initial approaches before the end of the year, but it is unlikely they are successful in their plan.

That’s because we understand Guehi’s preference is to move for free at the end of the season – and if that remains the case, Inter may be forced to back down.

Signs at this stage suggest they do not want to get into a contract battle with some of Europe’s biggest clubs and end up paying mega-money on signing-on fees and wages.

Unconfirmed Man Utd claims as report names Guehi winners

Reports over the weekend claimed Manchester United were also ready to enter the race to sign Guehi, feeling the 25-year-old would be perfect for their system and amid a belief they can convince him to move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

While sources are yet to confirm if those links are genuine, two reports have claimed there is now confidence from Real Madrid that they can win the race for the England defender.

