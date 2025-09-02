Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is “devastated” and feels “betrayed” after his anticipated transfer to Liverpool fell apart in the dying moments of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 25-year-old England international had been a prime target for Liverpool, with a £35million deal agreed and Guehi even completing a medical in preparation for the move. Sources indicate he was moments away from being photographed in a Liverpool kit when Crystal Palace abruptly pulled the plug.

The collapse stemmed from Palace’s failed attempt to secure Igor Julio as Guehi’s replacement. When Julio rejected the move to Selhurst Park, Palace’s hierarchy, wary of leaving manager Oliver Glasner without a key centre-back, decided to halt Guehi’s departure.

Glasner had been unequivocal with the club’s board, warning that losing Guehi without a replacement would leave him furious, a stance that ultimately derailed the transfer.

Throughout the summer, Guehi remained a model professional, unlike other wantaway stars such as Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa, who were disruptive and went on strike to force moves.

Sources close to the player reveal his frustration, noting that his loyalty and professionalism were not reciprocated by Palace’s last-minute decision.

Guehi, who had his heart set on joining Arne Slot’s Liverpool, now faces an uncertain future at Palace. Some sources have revealed a statement is due to come out from the Palace captain that will address the fallout of the failed move.

TEAMtalk understands the 23-cap England international is set for crunch talks with Glasner to address the fallout and discuss his role moving forward.

With the transfer window closed, Guehi has little choice but to focus on Palace’s upcoming campaign, though his disappointment is palpable.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may revisit their interest in January, but for now, Guehi must navigate the emotional and professional aftermath of a dream move that slipped away at the eleventh hour.

TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti revealed on July 3 that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with Guehi.

Liverpool expected to return for Marc Guehi

Palace were initially expected to hold out for £45m to sell their leader, though they eventually caved and settled for Liverpool’s £35m bid.

There have been suggestions that a goodbye video had already been completed by Palace’s media team, demonstrating just how close he was to joining Liverpool.

With Guehi’s contract due to expire in June, Liverpool could either sign him for a lower price in January or wait until he becomes a free agent next summer. Of course, a January move depends on whether Palace are open to letting him go early.

The Reds did manage to sign Italian starlet Giovanni Leoni in the summer but they want a more experienced centre-half to provide Ibrahima Konate with competition for his starting spot.

Guehi remains their No 1 target, despite all the late drama on Monday.

