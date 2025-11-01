Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is now the subject of swap deal interest from Inter Milan with Yann Bisseck the bait

Liverpool look set to be cut adrift in the Marc Guehi transfer race after strong reports in the Italian media claimed Inter Milan were ready to offer Crystal Palace what looks a hugely appealing swap deal ahead of the January window, while further comments from Eagles chairman Steve Parish have spelt more bad news for the Reds.

The Premier League champions came within a whisker of signing Guehi on transfer deadline day, having had a £35m offer accepted that would have guaranteed Crystal Palace a further 10% cut of any future deal. But with the player passing a medical on Merseyside, Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the insistence of manager Oliver Glasner, who had failed to land on a replacement.

Not letting that setback affect him, Guehi has continued to produce consistently for the Eagles, who are enjoying another strong season under Glasner’s guidance.

However, with his deal expiring at the end of the season and with the 26-times capped England defender refusing to sign an extension, a plethora of top European sides have now joined Liverpool in expressing interest in Guehi.

Among them are Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona. And with the German champions already holding preliminary talks, they appeared to have secured an advantage in the race.

However, after we revealed back in May that Inter Milan were also keen on his services, as exclusively revealed by our transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, the Serie A giants are poised to make a fresh bid for the player’s services.

And in an effort to beat all their rivals to a deal and not waste any time jostling in a crowded free transfer market for the player next summer, Gazzetta dello Sport claims Inter Milan are ready to offer their own defender, Yann Bisseck, as a ready-made replacement as part of a swap deal in the here and now and ahead of the winter window.

Their report claims that ‘everyone is crazy for Guehi’ at the Nerazzurri and, with Stefan de Vrij, 33, Francesco Acerbi, 37, and Matteo Darmian, 36, all having contracts expiring at the end of this season, they are ready to move for the Palace star at the first available opportunity to bolster their defensive options.

At the same time, Eagles chairman Parish has revealed a major update on the player which also appears to have skittled Liverpool’s hopes on a deal….

Eagles chief explains risk at Guehi sale to Liverpool

News of Inter’s planned approach comes just a matter of hours after Eagles chairman Parish revealed in more detail why his side had pulled the plug on Liverpool’s move with just hours to spare on deadline day.

And in revealing the relegation risk he feared would have hovered over Palace had they sold, Parish has now revealed that the decision ultimately gives the player much more freedom in his next move as he prepares to make a lucrative free transfer exit.

Speaking on the Men In Blazers podcast, he said: “Well, we did quite an analytical look at it in terms of what do we think Marc’s worth in terms of places in the Premier League. Obviously, what does it do to that mentality, that psyche, that belief system, all of those indefinables.

“And you know, what’s the upside? And what’s the downside? It was a very marginal call. Marc was great about it as a person.

“They’d made an offer. It was Liverpool. It was a massive club, he was obviously interested in going. But he was fine about it, staying, if that was the decision we make.

“Obviously, it means all of the ball is in his court tremendously as a player, and he’s got the choice of wherever he wants to go. It was a very difficult one, but I think definitely the right one.”

Parish added: “So we needed to keep Marc because the difference between us having a stellar season and having a relegation-threatened season is us winning five games or not.

“So the margins in the Premier League are very tight and you have to remember that Michael [Olise] has gone, we’re ok, Ebbs [Eberechi Eze] has gone, we’re ok, Wilfred went, we’re ok. There’s a limit to how much you can keep doing that before you break down the fabric of the team.”

Slot sack talk ramps up at Liverpool; Eagles’ stance on triple sale revealed

Guehi may be grateful right now that he didn’t make the move to Anfield, given that the club are currently in the midst of their worst run of defeats in 72 years.

And with the pressure building on Arne Slot, the Dutchman has been warned he risks talking himself into the sack amid the club’s ongoing poor run of form – with the Reds manager using his latest press conference to name SIX reasons why his side are struggling.

Guehi, meanwhile, isn’t the only Eagles player in demand ahead of the January window, with Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz also attracting admiring glances from some of Europe’s biggest sides. Ahead of the January window opening for business, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has revealed Palace’s stance on all three players.

Back at Anfield, Liverpool have been told they should give serious consideration to cashing in on Mo Salah if a fresh chance to sell the Egyptian emerges in the January window, and, amid renewed talk of a £150m move away, one club’s former director of football has revealed the likelihood of a spectacular transfer coming off.

