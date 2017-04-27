Barnsley captain Roberts to miss rest of season with injury

Barnsley captain Marc Roberts will join Barnsley’s extensive casualty list and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

The defender was forced off at half-time with an ankle injury in last weekend’s defeat to Bristol City and will not recover in time to participate in their two remaining matches.

Defender Andy Yiadom will also miss the rest of the campaign with a shoulder problem, joining long-term absentees Aidy White (pelvis) and Sessi D’Almeida (knee), while manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to have winger Adam Hammill back in training soon.

Midfielder Matty James returns to the squad after missing Saturday’s defeat to be at the birth of his son and central defender Adam Jackson is back in training.

Burton boss Nigel Clough hopes Cauley Woodrow will be fit to return to the squad.

The on-loan Fulham forward missed the home win against Leeds with a calf injury but Clough has described the problem as more of an impact injury than a strain.

Jon McLaughlin has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the shoulder injury he sustained in the victory at Birmingham. The goalkeeper underwent surgery on Monday so Stephen Bywater will continue between the posts.

Burton all-but secured another season in the Championship last weekend with three points against Leeds but a draw at Oakwell will make it mathematically certain, as would Blackburn’s failure to beat Aston Villa.