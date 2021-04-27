Marcel Brands looks to tie down Everton star Ancelotti is ‘obsessed with’

Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands is working on a deal to extend James Rodriguez’s contract on Merseyside by a further season.

James, 29, joined Everton on a free transfer in September last year. He had fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid after spending two seasons on loan with Bayern Munich. The Colombia forward was happy to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti, who signed him for the Bavarians.

James has shown flashes of brilliance during his debut season at Goodison Park. Six goals and nine assists have proven his ability.

The Toffees will hope he comes to the fore in the closing weeks as they push to secure European football.

Now, according to Colombian outlet Marca, Brands has made the extension of James’ contract one of his main aims this summer.

The playmaker is currently tied to Goodison Park until summer 2022. However, they state Brands will propose to James that he extends that by a further season to 2023.

Furthermore, they claim the former Monaco man is viewed by Brands as the ‘pillar’ of Everton’s project. They insist the efforts to keep him will be ‘big’, with efforts to tie him down endorsed by Ancelotti’s who they state has a ‘big obsession’ with Rodriguez.

The article also reveals that talks are also underway to extend the deals for Gylfi Sigurdsson and Seamus Coleman. They do have contracts due to expire in 14 months time.

It’s a similar situation for Bernard, Jonjoe Kenny, Fabian Delph and Cenk Tosun. However, decisions are yet to be made on the quartet and they could be allowed to move on this summer.

James talks up Ancelotti relationship

Everton will hope the good relationship between Ancelotti and James will help in their efforts to extend the Colombian’s deal.

It was reported earlier this season that he was not happy on Merseyside. Rumours began to circulate that he would seek a return to Spain in the summer.

But, speaking to the club’s official website, it appears as though that is not the case. And his relationship with the coach seems to have helped smooth his transition to the club.

“It’s been very easy to settle,” he said. “I’ve come to a good club, a club that wants to achieve big things.

“I’m with a manager who knows exactly what I’m like. He knows how to relate to his players and staff.

“I get on fantastically well with him, just like a father and son. So, everything was very easy and straightforward.”

He added: “I’m reasonably happy with how I am playing. I think there’s more to come and I can hit some better form.

“But when I’ve performed well, it’s had a positive effect on the team.”

