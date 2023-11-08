Marcel Brands reveals how massive Rafa Benitez Everton transfer blunder gifted Luis Diaz to Liverpool

Marcel Brands has confirmed that Everton were interested in making a big move for Luis Diaz back in 2021, only for Rafa Benitez to shoot down the deal that eventually saw his old club Liverpool snap up the brilliant winger.

Diaz joined the Reds in January 2022 from Porto in a deal worth an initial €45million, as Jurgen Klopp jumped ahead of Premier League rivals Tottenham to snatch the 26-year-old.

The attacker has since gone on to score 15 goals in 59 games for Liverpool and struck an emotional 95th-minute equaliser during the 1-1 draw at Luton on Sunday.

However, things could have turned out very differently for Diaz if he had ended up on the other side of Stanley Park six months prior.

The Toffees wanted to bring in Diaz after he scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for Porto during the 2020/21 season.

However, despite only being appointed that summer, Benitez blocked the Toffees from signing the Colombia international as was “unsure on the player”.

That’s according to former Everton director of football Marcel Brands, who was working alongside Benitez before his departure in December 2021.

Brands reveals Benitez error of judgment

He told AD Sportwereld: “My time at Everton was difficult, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Football Club with the changing of Managers.

“I wanted to install my philosophy and structure into the Club which would allow Everton to progress but decisions from above did not allow this. In the Summer of 2021 we were looking to bring in Luis Diaz from Porto, I was working hard in making James Rodriguez go to Porto as part of the deal that would bring Diaz to the Club however Rafa Benitez (Everton Manager at the time) ruled against as he was unsure on the player.

“At this time the Manager held significant clout with the Owner. This was just one example of the difficulties I experienced as Director of Football at Everton. I’m not prepared to speak on the details of how my exit from Everton came about in respect to the Club but I believe under Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell the Club can get the stability it so badly needs.”

Benitez only ended up lasting seven months at Goodison Park and won only seven of his 22 matches in charge. The Spaniard, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005, is now in charge of LaLiga side Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, Diaz has gone to become a key player for Liverpool, although injuries have dented his progress somewhat this season.

Sunday’s goal at Luton was particularly emotional for the forward as he continues to deal with the kidnap of his father by Colombian rebel group Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional (ELN).

Liverpool are back in action on Thursday evening when they face Toulouse in the Europa League.

