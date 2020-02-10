Marcelo Bielsa adamant Leeds are still the force they were

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds are not playing worse than earlier in the season, as they look to get back to winning ways against Brentford.

United were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday – a result which saw Forest close the gap on Bielsa’s men to just a point. It means Leeds have lost four of their last five games and they have to travel to London to face a vibrant Brentford side on Tuesday.

Bielsa though was adamant his side are not playing too differently to earlier in the season, when they looked every inch the promotion contenders they looked like in the previous season.

Below-par Leeds dominated 70% possession at the City Ground, but only managed one shot on target, while Forest, who won the shot count 14-13, had six on target.

Bielsa said: “I explained before what I think about the matches where we left points and there is no reason to continue explaining that. It’s not about that they don’t do anymore what they did before. The players are doing the same things they used to when we were in good moments.

“They are good things the players do on the pitch and also mistakes. Before, maybe we didn’t pay consequence for our mistakes in good moments. Now we are paying the consequences. After we used to create chances we scored those chances in good moments. Now we have those chances and don’t score.

“It’s not just about scoring the chances. The positive things they used to do, we were able to transform into good things and now we don’t. The team is not playing worse than before. The team is not running less than before, they are running even more. The team keeps the same confidence as before.”

Bielsa, who accepted responsibility for the defeat at Forest, confirmed Kalvin Phillips will return after suspension, but Tyler Roberts, who was a second-half sub at Forest misses out with a calf problem.

Bielsa said: “It is a kick in the calf. There is no injury, just a big kick.

“He is not going to play tomorrow. He took a strong kick. It’s incredible with this kick he continued in the match. He proved he is really engaged with the team and was brave to continue playing.

“Brentford is a team with good attackers, one midfield builds to attack rather than defend. One compact defence where everybody is involved to defend and help each other.”