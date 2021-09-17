Bielsa admits to being ‘worried’ by Leeds’ winless start to the campaign

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he is ‘worried’ by Leeds United’s winless start to the season.

The Whites were looking to pick up three points against Newcastle on Friday but were held to a 1-1 draw. Brazilian winger Raphinha gave them the lead in the 13th minute, thanks in part to some clever work by Rodrigo.

Raphinha’s deep cross was dummied by his team-mate, fooling keeper Karl Darlow and allowing the ball to float into the far corner.

Joelinton had a great chance to equalise for the home side but saw his effort saved by the feet of Illan Meslier. Matt Ritchie then hit the post as Newcastle grew into the game.

Allan Saint-Maximin dragged them level shortly before the break. He dribbled away from multiple defenders before beating Meslier on his right foot.

After the interval, full debutant Daniel James saw a cross flicked towards goal by Jamaal Lascelles, which was well saved by Darlow.

Meslier responded by keeping out Saint-Maximin twice before the final whistle.

Leeds have now picked up three points from their opening five games.

After the draw, Bielsa told reporters: “We had sufficient chances to go in at the break with a bigger margin but we didn’t score in proportion to the amount of chances we created.”

When asked if the results worried him, he replied: “Yes, yes, of course it worries me.”

On how the Whites can pick up victories, he continued: “We were missing some efficiency and capitalising on the chances that we had. We had a lot of possession, perhaps we could have created even more danger, especially in the second half.”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Leeds ‘knocking on the door’, says Cooper

Reacting to the result, Leeds defender Liam Cooper said: “We came here to play our stuff. It’s never an easy place to come. We got the early goal which is what we wanted and needed and then conceded a sloppy goal in our half. We all know how big it is to put chances in and keep them out at the other end. I’m gutted to be honest.

“Newcastle defended well. They sat deep and filled the box and made if difficult for us to get in behind. We need to improve on that and I’m sure we will. Nobody is going to turn it around. We’ve got to go and do it and go and get the results and we will look to do that.”

On his battle with Saint-Maximin, he added: “We all know how good he is with dribbling. He’s probably one of the fastest players in the league so you’ve got to be on song and switched on at all times. I thought we coped pretty well with him apart from the goal.”

On the club’s search for a win: “We’re knocking on the door. Winning any game in this league is tough, we all know that. We need one fast and we deserved one tonight.”

READ MORE: ‘The end of him’ – Fatal Bielsa issue cited for Leeds Utd star facing axe