Marcelo Bielsa’s change of mind on a Leeds United academy graduate has been confirmed after the player’s exit was reportedly sanctioned.

Bielsa has often handed opportunities to Leeds youngsters to be involved with the first team. One of those recipients was midfielder Robbie Gotts. The 21-year-old was named on the bench for 35 games before being handed his debut.

He started in the third round of the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season alongside current first team players like Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips.

And his first start came against Arsenal of all teams. At the time Leeds were still in the Championship.

Gotts got 60 minutes of game time in the 1-0 cup loss but aside from two other very brief appearances, that was the only time he played under Bielsa.

Rating last season’s deadline day signings in the Premier League

And it’s almost certainly the only time he ever will, despite the manger previously telling Leeds Live: “He’s a number eight. A midfielder, not defensive, a number eight. I have never seen a player with such a dynamic. A player with skills.”

Gotts’ exit from the club appears to be imminent. The local Leeds outlet are now reporting he is expecting to leave Elland Road to League Two or the Scottish Premiership.

Barrow and Oldham are the two English options. Or a move north of the border to Motherwell is a potential exit route.

Gotts spent last season on loan at two different football league clubs. At first he joined Lincoln City in League One but his chances were limited.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Leeds therefore cut that move short in favour of a drop down a division. A spell away at Salford City was more successful.

He made 22 appearances, scored three goals and grabbed an assist and it’s that sort of action he is now seeking with a permanent move.

With just a year left on his contract Bielsa has decided he no longer sees him breaking into the first team picture.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Bielsa reveals all on Burnley tactics

Meanwhile, Bielsa has revealed an absent pair were due to play versus Burnley. He also turned a reporter’s question on its head.

Leeds remained win-less in the current Premier League campaign after being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Chris Wood notched against his former side after Leeds failed to clear their lines from a corner but Patrick Bamford equalised late on in similar fashion to Wood’s goal when prodding home from close range.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Leeds Live) Bielsa said: “The game, apart from two segments in the middle of each half, we managed to manage it…

READ MORE: Bielsa admits Leeds faults after turning reporter’s question on its head